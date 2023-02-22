Netflix documentary captures season-long journey of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of three NFL quarterbacks that are the focus of a new Netflix documentary.

The documentary, dubbed “Quarterback” followed Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota through the 2022-23 season.

All three quarterbacks were mic’d up for each game. For Mahomes, that also included Super Bowl LVII, in which the Chiefs proved victorious 38-35, with Mahomes winning Super Bowl MVP.

News of the documentary was announced Wednesday. Within minutes, Mahomes took to Twitter to offer his reaction.

“Can’t wait for everyone to see!!🔥🔥🔥,” Mahomes tweeted.

The "docuseries" is set to premiere this summer.

The documentary took advantage of the NFL allowing quarterbacks to be mic'd up for every game for the first time ever. The documentary followed the three quarterbacks both on and off the field.

The documentary was produced by several groups, including Mahomes' own newly formed 2PM Productions and Omaha Productions, the production company owned by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

"I'm excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family," Mahomes said in a release. "From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage."