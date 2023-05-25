New-look Chiefs offensive line curating chemistry during offseason workouts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The revolving door continues to spin at offensive tackle for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

With Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown off to the rival Cincinnati Bengals and right tackle Andrew Wylie following offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to the Washington Commanders, Kansas City was left with two major holes to fill.

Enter Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith, two veteran mainstays at the position expected to be Week 1 starters for coach Andy Reid’s explosive offense.

“Obviously, we lost two good tackles just last year,” Mahomes told reporters Wednesday.

Kansas City kicked off phase three of its offseason training program this week at the team facility, a portion of the offseason that allows for 11-on-11 style practices.

“We’re bringing in two guys that have had success in other places,” the star quarterback continued. “They’re getting familiar with how we do things, the words, what I’m saying at the line of scrimmage and everything like that, but as far as talent and work ethic, they’re both at the very top of that."

Smith, 29, spent the first eight seasons of his career in Tampa Bay, including the last three blocking for legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

“We just make sure we bring everybody up to speed,” Smith said of his adjustment to Kansas City. “That's something that you look for in an offensive line room because five minds all on the same page is what matters."

—