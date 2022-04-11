New UMKC women's basketball coach Jackson-Durrent receives hefty pay raise over previous coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New University of Missouri-Kansas City women’s basketball coach Dionnah Jackson-Durrett signed a three-year deal worth at least $1.035 million last week to take the reins from Jacie Hoyt, who left last month for Oklahoma State .

Jackson-Durrett, who spent the last two seasons as the associate head coach at the University of Texas, will make $345,000 per year plus benefits and possible incentives under the terms of the contract, which was obtained by KSHB 41 News through a Sunshine Law request.

The contract nearly doubles UMKC's salary commitment to the women's basketball program.

Jackson-Durrett is set to be formally introduced Tuesday at a news conference inside the Swinney Center.

The contract, which runs through June 30, 2025, calls for a base salary of $275,000.

Jackson-Durrett’s base salary “shall be adjusted based on an annual performance review by the Director of Athletics of the University of Missouri-Kansas City,” according to language in the contract.

She also receives $50,000 annually for her participation in radio and TV appearances, speaking engagements, and marketing events.

The contract calls for a $20,000 payment each year on May 31 for meeting mutually agreed upon community, social and academic benchmarks that are generally attained.

Jackson-Durrett also will have use of a vehicle or a $500 monthly vehicle allowance and is entitled to receive 90% of any proceeds from camps and shoe/apparel contracts she secures.

She’s also eligible for incentives as long as the Roos women’s basketball team’s multi-year Academic Progress Rate, or APR, remains above 930. Those incentives include:



Summit League regular-season title, $6,000;

20 or more regular-season wins, $6,000;

NCAA Tournament appearance, 1/12th annual base salary;

Each NCAA Tournament win, $5,000;

NIT appearance, $5,000;

Each NIT win, $1,500;

Other postseason tournament appearance, excluding the conference tourney, $3,000;

Each non-NCAA/NIT or conference tourney win, $1,500;

Summit League Coach of the Year, $7,000;

Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year or equivalent, $7,500;

Team single-year and four-year APR above 965, $20,000.

Jackson-Durrett’s contract represents a significant bump from what the school was paying Hoyt, who received a contract extension from UMKC in April 2020.

Hoyt was making $180,000 annually — a $155,000 base salary plus $25,000 for media and marketing — with a higher monthly vehicle allowance ($700).

Several of Jackson-Durrett’s incentives also are significantly higher, most notably the possible single- and four-year APR bonus.