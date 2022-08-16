Newest Chiefs signee Danny Shelton ready to 'bring the juice' to defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You might already know Danny Shelton is a big physical specimen , but he also has a big personality too.

When the Chiefs' latest addition was asked what made Kansas City the perfect place for him, he was blunt with his answer.

"I was just tired of flying around," Shelton said, getting laughter from reporters.

The blunt and funny answers from the former first-rounder were a repetitive sight throughout his debut presser speaking after camp Tuesday.

"I haven't been 240 since middle school," Shelton joked, when asked what weight he would want to play at.

The huge presence from the Pacific-Northwest native was a welcome to many, leaving an impression on both teammates and coaches. Head coach Andy Reid joked yesterday that he could fit in one of Shelton's legs .

But under the bright personality, Shelton knows he still has a job to do. Shelton spent most of the summer not signed, visiting teams from the Carolina Panthers to the Chiefs' AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Shelton did reveal his decision came down to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chiefs, the latter of which he didn't even fly in and visit with, but ultimately, the idea of playing for Steve Spagnuolo and Andy Reid was too much to pass up.

"I've always been a fan of Spags and how he runs things," Shelton explained. "Spags has this kind of energy where you don't want to f— it up."

He told reporters that Spagnuolo motivates him to take the field and give his best.

"You want to bring the juice for him," he said.

Shelton is initially settling into a rotation with Derrick Nnadi on the interior, but he told reporters he is going to do the best he can to help the defense.

"Obviously, it's my second day here," Shelton said. "We're still working on my role, but little by little, they're giving me more reps and getting me more comfortable with the defense."

Shelton knows while he is the new guy and there is still a job to do, he wants to bring a part of his bright personality to the locker room.

"I want share my culture with everybody," Shelton said. "I want to bring a bit of me into the locker room."

