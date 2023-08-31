NFL Network to celebrate Chiefs’ title Sept. 6 with 2 new documentaries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL Network will celebrate the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs with two new documentaries that air next Wednesday, a day before the season opener against Detroit on KSHB 41.

“America’s Game: 2022 Kansas City Chiefs,” which is narrated by Kansas City native and Chiefs super fan Paul Rudd, premieres at 7 p.m. followed by the premiere of “Time’s Yours 2: The 2022 Kansas City Chiefs” at 8 p.m.

AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez Actor Paul Rudd speaks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones are featured in “America’s Game,” which digs deep into Kansas City’s comeback win in Super Bowl LVII as well as how the disappointment of the previous two seasons fueled the team.

Actor Morgan Spector narrates “Time’s Your 2,” which provides the coaches’ perspective on the Super Bowl-winning season and includes interviews with Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach and Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

Nine assistant coaches — Joe Bleymaier (WR), Joe Cullen (DL), Brendan Daly (LB), David Girardi (Asst QB), Greg Lewis (RB), Dave Merritt (DB), Matt Nagy (QB), Steve Spagnuolo (DC) and Dave Toub (Asst. HC/ST) — also were interviewed for the project.

It will delve deep into the game-planning process from an insider’s point of view, including the story behind the touchdown-producing “Corn Dog Shuttle.”

Kansas City opens what it hopes will be a title defense on Thursday, Sept. 7, against the Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

KSHB 41 will have Chiefs Kingdom covered with three hours of pregame coverage beginning at 4 p.m. leading up to the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season.

Chiefs-Lions is the first of at least four games slated to air on NBC during the upcoming season.

—