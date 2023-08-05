Nick Jacobs’ Chiefs camp notebook for Friday, Aug. 4

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo — The Kansas City Chiefs were initially forced inside because of lightning in the area before the start of practice on Friday. The team started their warm ups and individual drills before moving outside for the sold out public practice.

The Chiefs worked inside the redzone for their initial portion of team. The first team offense appeared to be running plays against some of the looks they anticipate seeing this season. It was a strong showing for the running backs as Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Deneric Prince both came up with receiving touchdowns that were schemed open.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also found wide receiver Skyy Moore on a perfect throw to Moore who was finishing off the skinny post.

He also found wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was held out of his break, stumbled, regained his balance and fully extended his right arm to bat the pass to himself for a catch in the endzone. Mahomes was also picked off by Justin Reid on a pass than appeared to be intended for Travis Kelce in the back of the end zone.

It would continue to be a strong day for the running backs during their pass protection drills.

It would continue to be a strong day for the running backs during their pass protection drills.

Each running back had really got sets and maintained leverage on linebackers coming at them on free rushes. Pass protection shouldn’t be an issue with what this group displayed on Friday.

#Chiefs Running backs and tight ends vs linebackers and safeties one on one in coverage. #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/ibSrgqrvdL — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 4, 2023

When the Chiefs went back into team for their second portion of the practice. Mahomes found Travis Kelce down the seam for a 15-yard touchdown. Kansas City also worked Prince in with the first team. He got the honorary shovel pass touchdown and a unique delayed counter that resulted in a touchdown as well.

Stacking Days

Jerrion Ealy saw most of his work during the 2022 training camp at wide receiver. He has found his way back to the running back position. Ealy was tough to ignore today. He showcased his speed in both the run and pass game while also holding up in pass protection. Ealy has serious speed to reach the perimeter and pick up ten yards at ease.

#Chiefs running back Jerrion Ealy with a strong showing today in pass pro, run and catching out of the backfield. #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/xYXbTdIWpR — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 4, 2023

Injuries

Cornerback Jaylen Watson was excused for personal reasons. Defensive end Charles Omenihu (calf spasm), cornerback Taylor Reese (hamstring), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (Knee), defensive lineman Mike Danna (calf strain), tight end Jody Fortson (shoulder) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee).

Up Next

The Chiefs will be back out on the field Saturday morning for a 9:15 a.m. practice on family fun day. The team will be off on Sunday.

