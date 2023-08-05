Nick Jacobs’ Chiefs camp notebook for Saturday, Aug. 5

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Today was a ten-ten-ten practice, which are fast paced with a lot of team work, and typically players only sport shoulder pads and helmets.

The ten-ten-ten day is coming off three consecutive days of full-padded practices. The concept allows players to work with the playbook but not physically overexert themselves when headed into an off day.

Training camp on Aug. 5 was Family Fun Day, and spectators will forever remember it for Patrick Mahomes executing a no-look behind-the-back pass.

The call was set up for a screen pass to wide receiver Skyy Moore off the left side. Mahomes scanned over, dropped back and rotated the ball around his back — like a shot put — and flicked it with his wrist with perfect placement to Moore.

It was the second most impressive thing I’ve watched Mahomes do on the field at Missouri Western State University.

The first was during a 2018 training camp practice when he rolled out to his left, nearing the out-of-bounds line and tossed it back to the middle of the field on a 35-yard-plus pass to wide receiver Sammy Watkins. The pass was dropped, but it was a precursor to a ton of Mahomes' memorable plays, defying quarterback rules and arguably physics.

The player who had the strongest day belonged to tight end Matt Bushman. He saw work with both the first and second team offenses. Bushman found a way to make some tough grabs in traffic look routine, as well as catch everything thrown to him.

Wide receivers Rashee Rice and Richie James both saw work with the first teams offense. Running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Deneric Prince also worked with the first team offense.

Second-year defensive end George Karlaftis would have had a sack on quarterback Shane Buechele. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert lofted up a pass on a vertical route that was picked off by Joshua Williams.

Chiefs assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub mentioned that the rookie running back Prince would start off as the first kick returner during their first preseason game. Wide receiver Justin Watson and cornerback Joshua Williams were mentioned as the first initial gunners on punt. Wide receiver Justyn Ross and cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe are expected to see some snaps at gunner as well.

Toub also stated that they won’t fair catch in the preseason because they want to get an evaluation of the players.

Injuries



There are no new additions to the list. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), defensive lineman Mike Danna (calf strain), tight end Jody Fortson (shoulder) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) remain on the list of players who did not work.

Up Next

The Chiefs will be off on Sunday and return to the practice field on Monday, Aug. 7, for a 9:15 a.m. practice.

Kansas City has four more practices ahead of their first preseason game. The team will be on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints next Sunday, Aug. 13. The pregame show starts at 11:00 a.m. on KSHB 41 with the game to follow at 12:00 p.m.

