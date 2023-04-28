Nick Jacobs' NFL Draft Day 2, 3 options for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were able to make one local fan's dream come true when they selected Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah from Lee's Summit, Missouri, at 31st overall.

Anudike-Uzomah gives the Chiefs a quality pass rusher off the edge that can rotate in with 2022 first-round pick George Karlaftis and free agent signing Charles Omenihu.

The former Wildcat will provide the Chiefs with a high-energy defensive end — he reminds me a lot of former Chief Tamba Hali in the way he seems to have a very similar dip and rip.

Anudike-Uzomah is a relentless rusher, continuously trying to find his way to the quarterback. Plus, he offers a quick twitch style of rush and can run games as he has the size and strength to hold up in the NFL with a sneaky spin move.

The Chiefs get an impact edge rusher off the board before the drop begins in the early third round.

Here are some names to keep an eye out for on Friday and Saturday.

Day 2 options

The Chiefs have a couple of different paths they can take with the 62nd and 95th overall picks.

Tight end has a lot of promising quality with Michael Mayer, Sam LaPorta, Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft all still on the board. The position will start to take a dip athletically after the end of day two.

Next up is wide receiver.

There will be seven or eight options that likely come off the board on day two at wide receiver. The three best, in my opinion, being Jonathan Mingo, Tyler Scott, Jaydeen Reed and Marvin Mims. There is a chance Kayshon Bootle sneaks up into the end of the third round.

My expectation is if the Chiefs want Jonathan Mingo, they will need to move up and likely offer a 4th in 2023 or a 3rd in 2024.

Offensive tackle will be a position that would suit the Chiefs to address before the end of day two for a potential starting right tackle.

Tyler Steen could potentially be a day-one starter and can play multiple positions along the offensive line. Jaelyn Duncan provides a very high upside athletically that would be a surprise if he makes it to the 4th round.

Blake Freeland gives a ton of athletic upside but still has things to refine in his technique and strength training. Nick Saldiveri has a ton of athletic upside and is a very solid technician who could start from day one. He is also capable of playing multiple spots along the line in a pinch.

Defensive tackle should have a pocket in the second round with Keeanu Benton, Adetomiwa Adebawore and Gervon Dexter as rotational rushers — it is likely best to wait for an option in day three for a developmental one and three tech.

Cornerback provides some unexpected value that slipped into day two with Joey Porter Jr and Brian Branch both making it out of the first round. If the positions above are off the board, then corner could provide the team great value.

Day 3 options

Running back will have its best value on day three.

The Chiefs could find a quality rotation back behind Isiah Pacheco in every round. There is no need to push it on day two with Kendre Miller, Zach Evans, Chase Brown, Deuce Vaughn, Keaton Mitchell and Travis Dye there on day four.

Defensive end should have some promising developmental guys like Yaya Diaby, DJ Johnson, Eku Leota, Robert Beal and Jose Ramirez who would complement a promising edge run along the line.

Defensive tackle will have really good value at the one tech position with Keondre Coburn and Brodric Martin. Three promising 3 tech developmental prospects will be there as well: Dante Stills, Ikenna Enechukwu and Desjuan Johnson.

Tight end will have a couple of promising players athletically in Brenton Strange, Cameron Latu, Will Mallory and Blake Whiteheart.

Linebacker should have quality coverage defenders that could help in subpackages and on special teams in DeMarvious Overshown, Dorian Williams, Owen Pappoe and Jalen Graham.

Cornerback will have developmental depth all the way until the endzone of the 7th round.

The Chiefs' remaining picks in the 2023 NFL Draft are listed in order below.

Day two picks

2nd round, 62nd overall

3rd round, 95th overall

Day three picks

4th round, 122nd overall (from Miami)

4th round, 134th overall

5th round, 166th overall

6th round, 178th overall (from Miami via Chicago)

6th round, 217th overall (compensatory pick)

7th round, 249th overall

7th round, 250th overall

The time limit for picks in the second round will last seven minutes. Picks in rounds 3-6 will last five minutes. Picks in the seventh round will last four minutes.

The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will begin at 6 p.m. Friday. The rounds will likely wrap around 10:30 p.m.

The fourth through seventh rounds of the NFL Draft will start at 11 a.m. Saturday and could continue until 6 p.m.

