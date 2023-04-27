NFL Draft Day 1: Fans line up for opening of NFL Draft Experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Check back throughout Thursday as the KSHB 41 team brings you the best stories and coverage from the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City!

UPDATE, 1:10 p.m. | Barbecue is basically the official food of the 2023 NFL Draft (some are wondering what the "official" food will be at next year's NFL Draft in Detroit).

On Thursday, members of the ESPN draft coverage team took a sampling of barbecue from Joe's KC.

UPDATE, 1 p.m. | Not one to miss out on an opportunity to return to Kansas City, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was among those at the NFL Draft Experience Thursday.

While we countdown to the NFL Draft, Former Chief Tyreek Hill is also here showing fans some love. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/RDPulPknSZ — Alyssa Jackson KSHB 41 (@thealyssaj) April 27, 2023

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson caught Hill as he signed autographs for fans.

UPDATE, 12:40 p.m | KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson has made her way inside the NFL Draft experience and captured this time lapse as fans start to enjoy the festivities.

THE NFL DRAFT EXPERIENCE: It’s open. It’s packed! People are bringing the energy early! Here’s a time lapse of us walking through. @KSHB41 has live coverage for you all day. Tune in. pic.twitter.com/AzWimfQokH — Alyssa Jackson KSHB 41 (@thealyssaj) April 27, 2023

UPDATE, 12:20 p.m. | KSHB 41 reporter Daniela Leon is finding fans from across the country, including this Seahawks fan donned in a "customized" Russell Wilson jersey.

This guy and his @DangeRussWilson Seahawk jersey 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/l7HR1BA1tn — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) April 27, 2023

UPDATE, Noon | Earlier today, KSHB 41 anchor Talyor Hemness spoke with ESPN Draft Analyst and Missour-native Matt Miller about what Chiefs fans should expect from the team during this week's draft.

Thanks again to @nfldraftscout for his time. Spoiler alert: he says don’t be shocked when #ChiefsKingdom trades up. https://t.co/U6ia69JoCI — Taylor Hemness (@taylorhemness) April 27, 2023

UPDATE, 11:15 a.m. | KSHB 41 reporter Daniela Leon is hanging out with fans waiting to get into the NFL Draft Experience at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

While the opening of the NFL Draft Experience was originally slated for noon, security teams were considering opening it slightly earlier.

It opened at 11:32! What a good day to be a Kansas Citian! @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/fwXN6Of7BV — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) April 27, 2023

The NFL Draft Experience is set to run through 10 p.m. tonight.

UPDATE, 11 a.m. | Here’s a look at the scene outside the entrance of the NFL Draft Experience.

We are a little over an hour until the @NFLDraft experience opens its doors! We will have all the details on @KSHB41 at 11! pic.twitter.com/bA1Z3Nwyw7 — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) April 27, 2023

