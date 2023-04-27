360 video camera captures 2023 NFL Draft Experience in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft is set to kickoff Thursday outside of two Kansas City landmarks.

Featuring Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial, the NFL Draft has plenty of options for fans.

Among those options is the NFL Draft Experience. Located on the south lawn of the WWI Museum and Memorial, the NFL Draft Experience gives fans a chance to stretch their legs with football-related activities.

PREVIEW | What to expect at the NFL Draft Experience

Fans can also take pictures, enjoy food and beverage and shop for memorabilia and merchandise.

KSHB 41 videographer Jason Crow got out our 360 video camera and took a stroll of the NFL Draft Experience on Wednesday to give fans a better idea of what to expect.

You can watch the video in the YouTube player below. Use your mouse to move the video around. You can also watch the video on your smartphone to see different angles.

The NFL Draft Experience is open from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28. It’s also open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

