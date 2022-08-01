Nick Jacobs’ notes from Day 8 of Kansas City Chiefs training camp

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Today was the Chiefs' first day of padded practices. The heat and humidity were arguably some of the worst of camp. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was able to get an efficient, effective and quick tempo practice in.

Despite the news of Orlando Brown Jr.'s impending arrival at Chiefs training camp, he was not seen on the field during practice this morning, nor was defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap. The Chiefs had previously mentioned it likely wouldn't be until this Wednesday that Dunlap would see the field.

George Karlaftis with a great bull rush on Roderick Johnson. Frank Clark over there to celebrate with him during 1 on 1s. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/uQH4h5PYR3 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 1, 2022

The Chiefs' offensive and defensive lines were allowed to get physical today with the pads on. Defensive end George Karlaftis had multiple reps where he got the best of Andrew Wylie and Roderick Johnson. He was able to put Johnson on skates with his bull rush while using a nice club and rip on Wylie. Karlaftis's strength was on display today.

Center Creed Humphrey stonewalled defensive tackles Khalen Saunders and Derrick Nnadi during multiple one-on-one sets.

Frank Clark was able to showcase some explosiveness around the edge one-on-one while going against Roderick Johnson and also had a deflected pass during team.

What jumped out today at practice was the size of the Chiefs receivers. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Juju Smith-Schuster are physical and big-bodied receivers. They have impressive arm length and an ability to attack the ball while also absorbing the hit. Smith-Schuster had an impressive catch on a fade today, adjusting to the ball and high pointing it in 7-on-7. The play of the day belonged to Smith-Schuster when he caught the touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes intended for Noah Gray of a deflection.

Final clip of the day is a Justin Watson versus Joshua Williams 1 on 1. Great over the shoulder catch by Watson. He DID get both feet in while having possession. I did a frame by frame on the editor to confirm. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/a47Yno7iQV — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 1, 2022

Wide receiver Justin Watson made multiple plays today with the second team. He had a good over-the-shoulder catch against Joshua Williams one-on-one. He also had a couple of touchdowns in team work.

Safety Justin Reid had a great breakup on a red zone throw intended for wide receiver Skyy Moore, keeping the Chiefs out of the end zone. Reid contorted his body to come up with the deflection. His fellow safety Juan Thornhill had a nice deflection on a Mahomes pass driving on the crosser route of a throw intended for Smith-Schuster.

Safety Zayne Anderson was able to come up with a couple of interceptions against Shane Buechele and Chad Henne today.

Linebacker Elijah Lee continues to get work with the starting defense.

The scare of practice came when Mahomes had his left foot or ankle area region stepped on in team. He was evaluated by Chiefs Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder for a couple of months and got a further look inside the tent.

Mahomes walked to the tent and out from it under his own power. He was there for the remainder of practice, jogged during special teams and participated in conditioning at the end.

The Chiefs return to practice on Tuesday, with the start time set for 9:15 a.m.

