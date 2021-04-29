Nick Jacobs' seven-round Chiefs prediction mock draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Preview: Every year, KSHB-TV Chiefs insider Nick Jacobs spends hours going over player profiles to see which players might be the best fit to land a roster spot on the Kansas City Chiefs. As we head into the 2021 NFL Draft, here's Nick's official Chiefs predictions.

The final edition of my Kansas City Chiefs mock draft strives for accuracy.

The players might not be picked in the exact spots listed, but they do represent the pieces needed for the roster.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach took arguably the most pressing need away when the team acquired offensive tackle Orlando Brown. The biggest remaining are pass rushers, an X wide receiver and linebacker.

Second round (No. 58 overall)

DE Jayson Oweh, Penn State

Oweh is an interesting case. He has a high ceiling from an athletic perspective after his pro day workout. From those I've spoken with, there are mixed reviews in his pass rushing ability on tape. Right now he is a rusher that has good speed to power in his bull rushes. He is comfortable rushing from both sides. Oweh is still learning how to read the backfield quickly and react accordingly. He needs to work with his line coach to improve his swim and rip moves to counter with his bull rushes. Oweh has great straight line speed but he does slow down a bit in his change of direction.

Second round (No. 63rd overall)

WR Terrace Marshall, LSU

Marshall provides the Chiefs a needed X receiver. He gives them good size for a possession receiver along with solid route-running ability. Marshall's vertical speed as a long stride allows him to get good separation as well. He can break away from defenders when given enough real estate. Marshall also has impressive leaping ability. What might allow him to drop would be doubt in his foot surgery that garnered some attention in his medicals at the combine.

Fourth round (No. 144th overall)

CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State

Wade would provide the team a play-maker with good acceleration. He tracks the ball well and has a knack for undercutting the routes and getting a quality deflection or pick. Wade adjusts to put himself in position to make a play when he can drive on the ball. He showcases good recovery speed and is a great blitzer.

Fifth round (No. 175th overall)

LB Derrick Barnes, Purdue

Barnes could be a good sam linebacker for the Chiefs. He won't be elite in his athletic ability, but he is physical on run blocks and shedding defenders. Barnes can rush the passer with good bull rushes. He could also be serviceable in zone coverage but wouldn't be a massive upgrade over the current group.

Fifth round (No. 181st overall)

TE Kenny Yeboah, Ole Miss

Yeboah has good athletic ability with solid acceleration. He runs good routes. Yeboah has good size and can make defenders miss in open space. He is one of the more athletic tight ends in this draft.

Sixth round (No. 207th overall)

S Brady Breeze, Oregon

Breeze is a high energy safety. He would be a pick that Dave Toub might love on special teams. Breeze had better range than expected. He tracked the ball well. He is a solid athlete and has the coverage skills to groom behind Daniel Sorensen.

This will arguably be one of the more important drafts of Veach's tenure in Kansas City. The roster needs some holes plugged and quality depth added to maintain their championship run.