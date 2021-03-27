Menu

Northwest Missouri State cruises past West Texas A&M; claiming D-II hoops title

The Bearcats are 97-3 over the past three seasons
Northwest Missouri State Basketball
The Bearcats defeated West Texas A&M to win the D-II title.
NWMSU Hoops.jpg
Posted at 1:09 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 14:10:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Technically, it was an upset.

Two-seeded Northwest Missouri State didn’t play like the underdog Saturday, blitzing one-seeded West Texas A&M 80 to 54, claiming the 2021 Division II NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship.

The Bearcats are teetering on a hoops dynasty, winning the crown three of the last four seasons.

Big man Ryan Hawkins dominated, pouring in 31 points and snagging 16 boards. His running mate Trevor Hudgins showed out too, finishing with 15 points.

West Texas A&M had averaged 90.2 points per game during the tournament. Ben McCollum’s team held the Buffalos to just 54 points in Saturday’s blowout.

The Bearcats are 97-3 over the past three seasons.

