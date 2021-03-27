Northwest Missouri State cruises past West Texas A&M; claiming D-II hoops title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Technically, it was an upset.

Two-seeded Northwest Missouri State didn’t play like the underdog Saturday, blitzing one-seeded West Texas A&M 80 to 54, claiming the 2021 Division II NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship.

BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL CHAMPS!



Northwest rolls past West Texas A&M 80-54 to win their 3rd national championship in the last 5 years! pic.twitter.com/rnCtOMCIpf — Bearcat Basketball (@NWBearcatMBB) March 27, 2021

The Bearcats are teetering on a hoops dynasty, winning the crown three of the last four seasons.

Big man Ryan Hawkins dominated, pouring in 31 points and snagging 16 boards. His running mate Trevor Hudgins showed out too, finishing with 15 points.

West Texas A&M had averaged 90.2 points per game during the tournament. Ben McCollum’s team held the Buffalos to just 54 points in Saturday’s blowout.

The Bearcats are 97-3 over the past three seasons.