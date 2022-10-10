Offensive-line shuffle: Chiefs RG Trey Smith inactive vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Protecting Patrick Mahomes just got a little tougher for the Kansas City Chiefs, who host the rival Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs must shuffle the offensive line after right guard Trey Smith was ruled out.

Expect the Chiefs to turn to Nick Allegretti in place of Smith (pectoral), who was limited in practice all week.

Defensive end Michael Danna (calf), who was a full participant all week at practice, also is inactive.

Both players were questionable on Kansas City’s final injury report along with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad/hamstring), who was limited Saturday.

Smith-Schuster tested the leg during pregame warmups and appeared to run, cut and accelerate without significant issues. He is active.

The Chiefs’ other inactives are kicker Harrison Butker, running back Ronald Hones, quarterback Shane Buechele and defensive end Benton Whitley and Joshua Kaindoh.

Butker will be sidelined for a fourth straight week . He sprained his ankle in the season-opener at Arizona, returning to drill a 54-yard field goal as the second quarter ended in that Sept. 11 game.

Butker hasn’t played since and will be replaced for the second straight week by Matthew Wright, who kicked for Pittsburgh in 2020 and Jacksonville in 2021.

Wright was perfect on five extra points and two field goals — from 44 and 32 yards — in last week’s win at Tampa Bay.

He was signed after Butker’s first replacement, Matt Ammendola, struggled in Kansas City’s Week 3 loss at Indianapolis.

Ammendola, who was cut before the Buccaneers game and signed with Arizona for Week 5, missed a potential game-tying field goal in the final minutes of the Cardinals’ 20-17 loss Sunday against Philadelphia.

For Las Vegas, linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring) was ruled out Saturday, while tight end Foster Moreau (knee) and cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring) were questionable.

Brown and Moreau are among the Raiders’ inactives along with running back Brittain Brown and a trio of defensive linemen — tackles Johnathan Hankins and Matthew Butler along with end Tashawn Bower.

Webb is active as the Raiders seek to snap a three-game losing streak in the series against the Chiefs.