Gold medal performance: Raytown South alum Quincy Hall wins mens 400M

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Raytown South native Quincy Hall came back to win a thrilling men’s 400 meter race Wednesday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hall had to overcome several runners down the stretch before crossing the finish line in first place, earning a gold medal for Team USA.

Take a watch:

NEVER doubt Quincy Hall. 😱



A EPIC comeback to win 400m GOLD! #ParisOlympics



📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/qQJqfxrH9n — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 7, 2024

Hall ran the 400M race in 43:40, one of the fastest times in history in the race.

It's the first gold medal for Team USA in the event since 2008.

PHOTOS | Raytown South alum Quincy Hall takes home gold medal in men's 400M

Raytown Schools took to social media to congratulate Hall.

Thousands of miles west back in Kansas City, KSHB 41's Abby Dodge was with Hall's family and friends as he crossed the finish line.

Quincy Hall's family watches him win gold in 400M at Olympics

This is a developing story and will be updated.

