PHOTOS | Raytown South alum Quincy Hall takes home gold medal in men's 400M

Quincy Hall, of the United States, crosses the finish line followed by Matthew Hudson-Smith, of Britain, in the men's 400-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Quincy Hall, left, of the United States, beats Matthew Hudson-Smith, right, of Britain, to win the men's 400-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Martin Meissner/AP

Quincy Hall, of the United States, crosses the finish line ahead of Matthew Hudson-Smith, of Britain,, right,to win the men's 400 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis/AP

Quincy Hall, of the United States, lane eight, wins the men's 400-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip/AP

Quincy Hall, of the United States, celebrates winning the men's 400-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Petr David Josek/AP

Quincy Hall, of the United States, beats Matthew Hudson-Smith, right, of Britain, to win the men's 400-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip/AP

Quincy Hall, of the United States, celebrates winning the men's 400-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Petr David Josek/AP

Quincy Hall, of the United States, celebrates winning the men's 400-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Martin Meissner/AP

Quincy Hall, of the United States, lies face up on the track as he reacts to winning the men's 400-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Martin Meissner/AP

Quincy Hall, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 400-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip/AP

Quincy Hall, of the United States, celebrates wining the gold medal in the men's 400-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Quincy Hall, of the United States, holds up his running shoes as he celebrates winning the men's 400-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Martin Meissner/AP

Quincy Hall, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 400-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip/AP

Quincy Hall, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 400-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip/AP

Quincy Hall, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 400-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Petr David Josek/AP

