Kansas Citians celebrate Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony at watch party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics kicked off Friday, and some Kansas Citians found their taste of France right here at home.

KSHB 41 News staff Watch party at Buffalo State Pizza

"It's cool to be a bilingual family," Angie Pech said.

KSHB 41 News staff Angie Pech

French culture is a part of Pech and her children's everyday lives.

"Everyone should learn a second language, and especially since they get to do it here in Kansas City is really special," she said.

As members of the French Alliance of Kansas City, they knew Buffalo State Pizza Company was the place to be for the Opening Ceremony.

French native Philippe Lechevin owns the restaurant.

Jake Weller / KSHB

"Born and raised in France, I've been here 30 years now,” he said.

For Philippe, the Paris Olympics is a chance for him to combine all of his loves: sports, France, food, and the simple act of bringing people like Pech and her family together.

"Inclusion, learning about other countries, and not just about athletes but the whole world is watching everyone come together," Pech said.

—