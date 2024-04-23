Kansas City-area gymnast Aleah Finnegan helps LSU claim national title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area gymnast helped her university win its first national women’s gymnastics title at the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics National Championship Saturday.

Louisiana State University claimed victory with help from gymnast Aleah Finnegan.

Finnegan’s strong performance on balance beam helped seal LSU’s win. You could see the emotion on her face after finishing her beam routine.

She was also named individual national champion on floor with a score of 9.9625. Last year, we reported Finnegan qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics representing the Philippines.

But Finnegan wasn’t the only gymnast from the Kansas City area to compete in last weekend's championship.

Leanne Wong competed with the University of Florida and was named individual national co-champion on uneven bars, scoring a 9.9625.

Wong is also a current member of the USA Gymnastics Women’s National team. She earned a spot as an alternate to the Tokyo Olympics and hopes to compete again at the 2024 USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials this summer.

KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively spoke with Finnegan and Wong last week ahead of the NCAA championship.

