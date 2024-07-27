Kansas City Olympian returns to city where he proposed to his wife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chris Nilsen has participated in track and field competitions in Paris close to 20 times over the past four years.

But one trip to the City of Love didn’t involve a pole vault. Nilsen proposed to his girlfriend along the Seine on a trip to the city.

She said yes.

Chris Nilsen Chris Nilsen getting engaged

“France has a really special place in my heart,” Nilsen said. “I’m just excited to go back and see what the Olympics are are ready to do.”

Nilsen skipped Friday’s opening ceremonies.

The Park Hill High School graduate opted to stay a few extra days at his home in Vermillion, South Dakota, to train with his coach.

The men’s pole vault competition begins Aug. 3.

“I think the best thing that any athlete needs to do is prepare for their success the best way possible," Nilsen said. "For me, that was being home with my wife, my coffee machine, and my coach.”

He earned the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. But the stands were empty and he was required to take COVID-19 tests twice a day.

Matthias Schrader/AP Christopher Nilsen, of the United States, celebrates after winning the silver medal in the men's pole vault final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

At the Paris Olympic Games, his wife and in-laws will be in attendance. That’s one of the biggest changes Nilsen’s looking forward to in 2024 compared to 2021.

Nilsen feels like his performance is a reflection of all the people who’ve helped him reach this point.

“It’s cool that I'm representing the United States, but, for me, it’s much more of an honor to be able to represent the things that have propelled me to this position,” Nilsen said. “I’m happy to bring my wife because I've usually always jumped very well when she's there.”

Nilsen leaves Saturday for Paris.

