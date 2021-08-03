Park Hill grad takes silver at Olympic pole vault finals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City had two local pole vaulters competing in the Olympic final in Tokyo.

Chris Nilsen, a 23-year-old Park Hill grad, ended up making it to the podium with a personal best vault of 5.97 meters.

That earned him the silver medal.

He was bested by a 21-year-old Louisiana-born Swedish competitor, Armand Duplantis, who vaulted 6.02 meters and holds the world record of 6.18 meters.

Brazil took the bronze through Olympic-record holder Thiago Braz, the vaulter who took gold in Rio.

KC Lightfoot of Lee's Summit was performing well but was eliminated at the 5.87-meter height. He tied for fourth place.

To qualify for the final, both vaulters jumped 5.75 meters.

Lightfoot's family got up early to host a watch party and support KC, despite not being able to be in Tokyo.