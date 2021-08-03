Watch
Park Hill grad takes silver at Olympic pole vault finals

Matthias Schrader/AP
Christopher Nilsen, of the United States, celebrates after winning the silver medal in the men's pole vault final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Posted at 8:04 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 10:07:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City had two local pole vaulters competing in the Olympic final in Tokyo.

Chris Nilsen, a 23-year-old Park Hill grad, ended up making it to the podium with a personal best vault of 5.97 meters.

That earned him the silver medal.

He was bested by a 21-year-old Louisiana-born Swedish competitor, Armand Duplantis, who vaulted 6.02 meters and holds the world record of 6.18 meters.

Brazil took the bronze through Olympic-record holder Thiago Braz, the vaulter who took gold in Rio.

KC Lightfoot of Lee's Summit was performing well but was eliminated at the 5.87-meter height. He tied for fourth place.

To qualify for the final, both vaulters jumped 5.75 meters.

Lightfoot's family got up early to host a watch party and support KC, despite not being able to be in Tokyo.

Local Olympian's family hosts watch party

