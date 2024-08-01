Kansas City woman overcomes health challenge, earns 3 medals at Pan-American Masters Games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 71-year-old Kansas City woman beat a medical challenge and won three medals at the recent Pan-American Masters Games in Cleveland.
Pam Hamilton brought home three medals, a gold, silver and bronze for her efforts in three swimming events.
Hamilton blew past her competition and won the gold medal in the Women's 70-74 age group LC (Long Course) 100-meter freestyle race.
“I was hopeful," Hamilton said. "But I didn’t think I would medal or be in the top 10 in the country.”
The performance comes after Pam faced a medical challenge last year.
Dr. John Lee treated Pam at Saint Luke's Hospital after she fainted twice in 10 minutes.
Lee diagnosed Pam with vasovagal syncope, which is a medical term for reflex fainting.
The condition is fairly common, but tough to overcome for someone still competing at a high level at 71.
“I would like to think that I don’t get psyched up at this age but you do," Hamilton said. "There is just a nervous kind of energy, adrenaline is pumping.”
She also won a silver medal in the Women's 70-74 50 LC (Long Course) Meter Freestyle and bronze medal in the Women's 70-74 LC 50-Meter Backstroke.
Hamilton encouraged others to take up swimming or another athletic endeavor.
"Try it," she said. "You don’t have to be an expert. You don’t have to be a competitor from your youth. Just try something and stay active.”
She plans to keep swimming and competing.
“And I’d hate to give up swimming," Hamilton said. "Like, I would just not like that at all.”
Hamilton hopes people her age and older are inspired by her story.
“We’re aging, but I think we can age well," Hamilton said. "But it does take some work.”
