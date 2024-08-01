Kansas City woman overcomes health challenge, earns 3 medals at Pan-American Masters Games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 71-year-old Kansas City woman beat a medical challenge and won three medals at the recent Pan-American Masters Games in Cleveland.

Pam Hamilton brought home three medals, a gold, silver and bronze for her efforts in three swimming events.

KSHB 41 News staff Pam Hamilton

Hamilton blew past her competition and won the gold medal in the Women's 70-74 age group LC (Long Course) 100-meter freestyle race.

“I was hopeful," Hamilton said. "But I didn’t think I would medal or be in the top 10 in the country.”

The performance comes after Pam faced a medical challenge last year.

Dr. John Lee treated Pam at Saint Luke's Hospital after she fainted twice in 10 minutes.

KSHB 41 News staff Pam Hamilton

Lee diagnosed Pam with vasovagal syncope, which is a medical term for reflex fainting.

The condition is fairly common, but tough to overcome for someone still competing at a high level at 71.

“I would like to think that I don’t get psyched up at this age but you do," Hamilton said. "There is just a nervous kind of energy, adrenaline is pumping.”

She also won a silver medal in the Women's 70-74 50 LC (Long Course) Meter Freestyle and bronze medal in the Women's 70-74 LC 50-Meter Backstroke.

KSHB 41 News staff Pam Hamilton

Hamilton encouraged others to take up swimming or another athletic endeavor.

"Try it," she said. "You don’t have to be an expert. You don’t have to be a competitor from your youth. Just try something and stay active.”

She plans to keep swimming and competing.

“And I’d hate to give up swimming," Hamilton said. "Like, I would just not like that at all.”

Hamilton hopes people her age and older are inspired by her story.

“We’re aging, but I think we can age well," Hamilton said. "But it does take some work.”

—