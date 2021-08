KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael Andrew finished fourth Saturday night in the 50-meter freestyle final with a time of 21.60.

In his two other events, he placed fifth in the 200-meter individual medley and fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke finals.

Andrew used to live and train in Lawrence.

The 50-meter freestyle was his final individual event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Andrew's first Olympics.