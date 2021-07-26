Kansas swimmer Michael Andrew places 4th in 100m breaststroke finals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas swimmer’s hopes of securing Olympic gold in Tokyo were dashed Sunday.

Michael Andrew, who has ties to Lawrence, finished 4th in the 100-meter breaststroke finals with a time of 58.84.

Andrew qualified for the finals Saturday with a third-place finish in the semifinals, and won his first heat of the 100-meter breaststroke that morning with a time of 58.62.

He also is competing in the 200-meter individual medley and the 50-meter freestyle.