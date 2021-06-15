Watch
Kansas swimmer advances to Tokyo Olympics

Michael Andrew has ties to Lawrence
Provided
Michael Andrew will compete in the Tokyo Olympics.
Posted at 8:36 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 21:36:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olympic hopeful with ties to Lawrence will head to Tokyo this summer to represent the United States.

Michael Andrew came in first place in the 100 meter breaststroke, besting Andrew Wilson by .01 seconds Monday night.

A day before, Andrew broke the American record in the event twice during qualifying

Andrew, who began his pro career at 14 years old, also competed in the 2016 Olympics.

