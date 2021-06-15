Kansas swimmer advances to Tokyo Olympics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olympic hopeful with ties to Lawrence will head to Tokyo this summer to represent the United States.

Michael Andrew came in first place in the 100 meter breaststroke, besting Andrew Wilson by .01 seconds Monday night.

⬇️🏊‍♂️🎉 We followed his story in 2016 when he lived and trained in Lawrence, KS. I talked to him before Omaha this year and he hoped to be able to make it back to Lawrence soon. https://t.co/ecKzajBtF5 — Lindsay Shively (@LindsayShively) June 15, 2021

A day before, Andrew broke the American record in the event twice during qualifying