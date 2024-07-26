KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute learns more about fencing as 2024 Paris Olympics kick off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off, KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute learned more about how fencing works.

Knute went to the Kansas City Fencing and spoke Kelly Williams, who owns the establishment.

Williams talked more about how fencing works and what to look out for as you're watching the Olympics.

"The gray jacket that they're wearing is made of metal — fabric Lamé" said Kelly Williams, owner of Kansas City Fencing. "So that when the blade makes contact with that metal, it turns the light on the machine."

KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute learns more about fencing as Olympics kick off

During her visit to Kansas City Fencing, Knute also got a first-hand lesson on some of the techniques used for fencing.

Lenexa fencing club owner explains basics of sport

