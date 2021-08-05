Watch
Missouri Valley College alumna advances in women's freestyle 53kg

Aaron Favila/AP
United States' Jacarra Gwenisha Winchester compete with Russian Olympic Committee Olga Khoroshavtseva during the women's 53kg Freestyle wrestling eight final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Jacarra Winchester
Posted at 11:06 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 00:06:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jacarra Gwenisha Winchester was victorious 7-4 over Russian Olympic Committee athlete Olga Khoroshavtseva in the women's freestyle 53kg wrestling Wednesday.

Winchester's local ties come from when she won a national title while at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri.

In 2015, she was the gold medalist in the 55kg division at the 2019 World Championships.

With Wednesday's win, Winchester advances to the freestyle 53kg quarterfinals, which will be shown Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4:15 a.m. on the Olympic channel.

