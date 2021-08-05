Missouri Valley College alumna advances in women's freestyle 53kg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jacarra Gwenisha Winchester was victorious 7-4 over Russian Olympic Committee athlete Olga Khoroshavtseva in the women's freestyle 53kg wrestling Wednesday.

Winchester's local ties come from when she won a national title while at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri.

In 2015, she was the gold medalist in the 55kg division at the 2019 World Championships.

With Wednesday's win, Winchester advances to the freestyle 53kg quarterfinals, which will be shown Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4:15 a.m. on the Olympic channel.