Kansas City-area Olympians who have qualified for 2020 Tokyo Games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several athletes with ties to the broader Kansas City region have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Below is a list of the local athletes and the event they will compete in when the pandemic-delayed Olympic Games start in late July:

Michael Andrew, Lawrence

Andrew, the 2016 world champion in the 100-meter individual medley, has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 200 IM. He is the first U.S. swimmer to qualify for the Olympic Games in the breaststroke and another non-IM individual event after edging out Nathan Adrian for a spot in the freestyle sprint.

At the Olympic Trials, Andrew set a U.S. record in the 100 breaststroke.

Andrew was born in Minnesota but in 2012, moved to Lawrence, Kansas, where his father and swim coach, Peter, had a two-lane pool added in the backyard for training.

He turned pro at age 14 and was a phenom by age 16, breaking more than 100 national age group records — more than any other U.S. swimmer — and earning the FINA Male Swimmer of the Meet at the 2015 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships.

Andrew set a meet record during that event in winning the 50 backstroke, finished second in the 50 freestyle and 50 butterfly, and reached the final in four other events.

He narrowly missed qualifying for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

During the five years since, Andrew has added multiple national and international titles.

Jeff Roberson/AP Michael Andrew after winning the men's 200 individual medley during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Omaha, Neb.

Bryce Hoppel, Midland, Texas (University of Kansas)

Hoppel qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Monday, June 21 in the 800 meter race after finishing in 1:44:14.

During his time at the University of Kansas, Hoppel was a two-time national champion in both the indoor and outdoor track.

He was also a three-time first team All-American.

In high school, he finished his senior year undefeated in the 800 meter races.

Hoppel also helped the Jayhawks win two Big 12 Championships in 2019 in the 800 meter race and in the 800 meter distance medley relay race.

Ashley Landis/AP Bryce Hoppel wins the second heat in the semi finals of the men's 800-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.

KC Lightfoot, Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit High School)

Lightfoot, a Lee’s Summit graduate, is one of two Kansas City-area pole vaulters who are headed to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He and Chris Nilsen, a Park Hill graduate, were among the top three finishers at the U.S. Olympic Trials, with Lightfoot clearing 19-2 1/4 to claim third place.

During his high school career, Lightfoot, a junior at Baylor last spring, was a two-time Missouri Class 5 champion in the pole vault, clearing a state-record 18 feet his senior season and earning Missouri Gatorade Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year honors.

Lightfoot also set a meet record in winning the New Balance Outdoor national title.

With the Bears, he was an indoor All-American as a freshman in 2019 and broke the 28-year-old Baylor indoor pole vault record (18-7 1/2).

He was the 2019 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Outstanding Freshman of the Year.

Later that year, he finished fourth at the NCAA outdoor championships and set a personal record during the season (18-8 3/4).

During the 2020 indoor season, Lightfoot broke his own school record (19-1 1/2) and won a third Big 12 title in the event, indoor and outdoor.

Last spring, Lightfoot set an NCAA record in the indoor pole vault, clearing 19-5 1/4 to win by five inches. He set an NCAA record and again reset his Baylor record earlier in the season (19-8 1/4) at the Texas Tech Shootout before turning pro in advance of the Olympic Trials.

Lightfoot won silver at the 2018 New Balance Indoor Nationals and bronze medals at the 2016 USATF Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships and the 2019 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Charlie Riedel/AP KC Lightfoot celebrates during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Derrick Mein, Paola

Mein's sharp shooting skills date back to when he was a child . During that time, he would join his father for quail and duck hunting.

His shooting skills have now translated into him qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in shooting.

He's a 13-time Kansas State Champion, a 16-time USA Sporting Clays Team Member and was the 2018 World All Around Champion.

Thaddius Bedford/USA Shooting Derrick Mein, of Paola, has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in trap shooting.

Chris Nilsen, Kansas City, Missouri (Park Hill High School)

Nilsen, a Park Hill graduate, qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the pole vault by winning the U.S. Olympic Trials with a clearance of 19 feet, 4 1/4 inches.

Nilsen dethroned runner-up Sam Kendricks, who had won six straight U.S. outdoor national titles from 2014-19). Another Kansas City-area native, KC Lightfoot, finished third and also made the Olympic team.

Nilsen was a three-time NCAA champion and six-time first-team All-American in the pole vault at the University of South Dakota, setting school records both indoor (19-0) and outdoor (19-3).

With the Coyotes, Nilsen won an NCAA indoor title in 2017 and added NCAA outdoor championships in 2018 and 2019.

He finished third at the NCAA outdoor meet in 2017 and placed second at the NCAA indoor meet in 2018 and 2019.

Nilsen won the pole vault gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games, placing third at the 2017 U.S outdoor championships and second at the 2018 outdoor national meet.

He set the NCAA indoor pole vault record in February 2020 (19-5) before turning pro last summer.

While at Park Hill, Nilsen broke the U.S. high school pole vault record, clearing 18-4 3/4 during a Missouri Class 5 sectional. He also won Missouri Class 5 state titles in 2015 and 2016.

Charlie Riedel/AP Chris Nilsen celebrates during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Karissa Schweizer, Urbandale, Iowa (University of Missouri)

Mizzou fans know Schweizer well.

A native of Urbandale, Iowa, Schweizer was a six-time NCAA champion in track and cross country for the Tigers.

Her first title came at the 2016 NCAA Cross Country championships, when she stunned the field and became the first female national champion in MU history.

Later that academic year, Schweizer collected two more national titles, winning the 5,000 meters at the NCAA indoor and outdoor championships.

That has become her signature event. Schweizer finished second at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 5,000 and will be among the favorites in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

She repeated as the NCAA champ in the 5,000 and added another title in the 3,000 at the 2018 NCAA Indoor National Track and Field Championship.

Later that year, she also set a U.S. collegiate record in the 3,000 in a winning effort at the Millrose Games.

Schweizer closed her remarkable college career by repeating as the NCAA outdoor champion in the 5,000.

After college, she signed with the Nike-sponsored Bowerman Track Club in Portland, Oregon.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Missouri's Karissa Schweizer smiles as she anchors her team to victory in the women's distance medley relay at the Drake Relays athletics meet, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Christina Clemons, Lawrence, Kansas, (Ohio State University)

Clemons finished third in the 100 meter hurdles race on Sunday to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She did so, all while sporting Doritos-themed earrings too.

Though she graduated from Ohio State University, Clemons currently lives in Lawrence, Kansas.

During her time with the Buckeyes, Clemons was a two-time NCAA national champion.

She earned All-American honors 11 times and was one of 10 Big Ten championshions.

Clemons was also inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

Tobias Schwarz/AP Christina Clemons of the US reacts after winning the 60 meter hurdles at the ISTAF indoor athletics meeting in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Tobias Schwarz/Pool via AP)

Jacarra Winchester, Oakland, California, (Missouri Valley College)

In April, Winchester bested Ronna Heaton in a best-of-three rounds wrestling match to secure her spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Winchester attended Missouri Valley College, in Marshall, Missouri.

She's a 2019 Senior World Championshion, a two-time Final X Champion and two-time U.S. Open Champion.

Anvar Ilyasov/AP Jacarra Gwenisha Winchester of the United States celebrates as she won the gold match of the women's 55kg category against Nanami Irie of Japan during the Wrestling World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Anvar Ilyasov)

This story will be updated if anymore athletes from the Kansas City-area qualify for the Olympics.

