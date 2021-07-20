Officials can't rule out last-minute Olympics cancellation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite athletes being already present and ready to compete in Japan, there's still a chance the COVID-19 pandemic could cancel the Olympic games.

Toshiro Moto, the chief of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, said in a news conference that they can't rule out a last-minute cancellation, according to CNBC.

The official said he will keep an eye on rising coronavirus cases and talk with other organizers.

The Olympics have already seen several positive test results from athletes, including Kansas City's own Kara Eaker, who traveled to Japan with the U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team as a replacement athlete.

Eaker was vaccinated and made it through all of the Olympic protocols for arrival before returning a positive test during training.

Olympic organizers have already banned spectators and athlete families from attending the games.

The games have also seen some major advertisers pull out of Olympic ceremonies.