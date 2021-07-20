Ultimate Tokyo Olympics viewing guide for Kansas Citians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians will have several chances to cheer on Olympians with ties to the area.
The first opportunity comes with the Opening Ceremony, which will be broadcast live on KSHB 41 starting at 6:55 a.m. Friday, July 23.
Several Olympians with ties to broader Kansas City are set to compete in Tokyo. Here's a breakdown of when you can watch our local Olympians:
*All times central
Michael Andrew
The Minnesota-born Andrew, who moved to Lawrence, Kansas, in 2012, will compete for the U.S. in the Tokyo Games in three events:
100 Breaststroke
- Saturday, July 24 at 6:55 a.m. heats on USA Network
- Saturday, July 24 at 9:33 p.m. semifinals (if qualified) on nbcolympics.com
- Sunday, July 25 9:12 pm final and medal (if qualified) on KSHB 41
200 intermediate
- Wednesday, July 28 at 6:15 a.m. heats on USA
- Wednesday, July 28 at 10:08 p.m. semifinals (if qualified) on KSHB 41
- Thursday, July 29 at 9:16 p.m. final and medal (if qualified) on KSHB 41
50 freestyle
- Friday, July 30 at 5 a.m. heats on USA/9:11 p.m. semifinals (if qualified) on KSHB 41
- Saturday July 31st at 8:30pm Final and Medal (if qualified) on KSHB 41
Christina Clemons
Clemons placed 3rd at the Olympic trials in the 100-meter hurdles. She lives in Lawrence with her husband, KU alum Kyle Clemons, and is a volunteer coach for the Jayhawks' track squad.
100 Meter Hurdles
- Friday, July 30 at 8:45 p.m. Round 1 on USA Network and KSHB 41
- Sunday, Aug. 1 at 5:45 a.m. semifinals (if qualified) on Peacock; 9:50 p.m. finals and medals (if qualified) on USA Network and KSHB 41
Mason Finley
Finley is back for his second Olympic appearance in the discus and returns as an American champion, having placed first at the recent U.S. Olympic Trials. He’s a volunteer assistant coach for the Jayhawks' track program and was born in KC.
Men’s Discus
- Thursday, July 29 at 7:45 p.m. qualification on USA Network and KSHB 41
- Saturday, July 31 at 6:15 a.m. final and medals on Peacock (if qualified)
Adrianna Franch
A National Women's Soccer League veteran and goalkeeper with the Portland Thorns, Franch joins the Team USA 18-player roster. She’s from Salina and earned all-state honors in both soccer and basketball at Salina South.
Women’s Soccer
- Wednesday, July 21 at 3:30 a.m. - USA vs Sweden on USA Network (replay shown at 5 p.m. on NBCSN)
- Saturday, July 24 at 6:30 a.m. - USA vs New Zealand on NBCSN (replay shown at 5 p.m. on USA Network)
- Tuesday, July 27 at 3 a.m. - USA vs Australia on USA Network (replay shown at 5 p.m. on USA Network)
Courtney Frerichs
At the Olympic Trials, Frerichs came in second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. She placed 11th in the same event in Rio. She holds an impressive six school records at UMKC.
3000 Meter Steeplechase
- Saturday, July 31 at 7:40 p.m. Round 1 on USA Network
- Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 6 a.m. final and medal on Peacock (if qualified)
Bryce Hoppel
Hoppel placed third in the 800 meters at the U.S. Olympic Trials. He was a two-time national champion and five-time All-America selection during his time at the University of Kansas in Lawrence.
800 Meters
- Friday, July 30 at 7:50 p.m. Round 1 on USA Network and KSHB 41
- Sunday, Aug. 1 at 6:25 a.m. semifinals on Peacock (if qualified)
- Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 7 a.m. final and medal on Peacock (if qualified)
Karissa Schweizer
One of the most decorated athletes in Missouri history, Schweizer's a six-time national champion and American record-holder in the women's indoor 3,000 meter race.
5000 Meters
- Friday, July 30 at 5 a.m.Round 1 on Peacock
- Monday, Aug. 2 at 7:40 a.m. final and medal on Peacock (if qualified)
10,000 Meters
- Saturday, Aug. 7 at 5:45 a.m. final and medal on Peacock
Chris Nilsen and KC Lightfoot
Lightfoot hails from Lees Summit and placed third in the U.S. Olympic Trials. He's joined by Park Hill High pole vaulter, Chris Nilsen, who won last month's Olympic trials.
Pole Vault
- Friday, July 30 at 7:40 p.m. qualification on USA Network
- Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 5:20 a.m. final and medal on Peacock (if qualified)
Derrick Mein
A decorated shooter who has won numerous competitions around the world, Mein is from Paola and worked at Powder Creek Shooting Park in Lenexa until 2014.
Trap Shooter
- Thursday, July 29 at 12:30 a.m. trap finals on nbcolympics.com
- Friday, July 30 at 11:30 p.m. mixed team trap possibly on Peacock programming TBD and on nbcolympics.com
Bubba Starling
Bubba was born in Gardner, KS and in 2011 was the fifth overall in the MLB draft by the Royals.
Baseball
Friday, July 30 at 5 a.m. opening round - USA vs Israel on nbcolympics.com
Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m. opening round - USA vs. South Korea on NBCSN
Mikel Schreuders
Schreuders holds Mizzou’s school record-holder in the 200 freestyle and is a three-time first-team All-America selection at Missouri.
100 freestyle
- Tuesday, July 27 at 5 a.m. heats on USA and at 8:30 p.m. semifinals (if qualified) on KSHB 41
- Wednesday, July 28 at 9:37 p.m. final and medal (if qualified) on KSHB 41
Jacarra Winchester
Winchester, who won a national title at Missouri Valley College (located in Marshall, Missouri) in 2015, was the gold medalist in the 55kg division at the 2019 World Championships.
Women’s 53KG wrestling
Wednesday, Aug. at 9 p.m. opening rounds on the Olympic channel
Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4:15 a.m. freestyle quarterfinals on the Olympic channel (if qualified)
Friday, Aug. 6 at 4:15 a.m. freestyle semifinals and finals on the Olympic Channel