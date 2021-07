KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Courtney Frerichs, a University of Missouri-Kansas City alumna, advanced to the 3000-meter steeplechase final in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Frerichs finished first in the second heat with a time of 9:19.34, securing her spot in the final.

The final is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 6 a.m. on Peacock.

Frerichs holds six school records at UMKC and won a national title in the 2016 NCAA outdoor 3000-meter steeplechase race.