Orlando Brown: Chiefs ‘absolutely’ wanted Reid record entering Philly game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid rides back to Kansas City with a major coaching milestone in tow.

Back to .500 after a much-needed win Sunday over the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid became the first NFL head coach to win 100+ games with two teams.

Andy Reid claims his 100th career victory as #Chiefs head coach. Only coach in NFL history to win 100+ games with two franchises. pic.twitter.com/5TelNIM9VL — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) October 3, 2021

It’s a record left tackle Orlando Brown says the team was well aware of entering the game.

“We wanted to get to 100 two games ago,” Brown said during an exclusive postgame interview with KSHB 41 Sports. “But you know, God’s timing is the best timing.”

Reid coached 14 years in Philadelphia, leading the Eagles to 140 total wins and a berth in Super Bowl XXXIX.

“We got it here in Philly ... hopefully he’s happy with it,” Brown said.

Reid will certainly be happy with the work of his offensive line in the run game Sunday, tallying a season-high 200 rushing yards and a score.

