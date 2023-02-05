Parents plan Super Bowl parties for Kansas City kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the unseasonably warm weather Sunday afternoon, families flooded Kansas City-area parks.

KSHB 41 spotted many sporting Chiefs gear as the Super Bowl is just a week away.

“They love football, so they are big fans,” said father Todd Peppers.

Other parents like Peppers say with Super Bowl LVII ticket prices starting in the thousands of dollars, they are prepping their kids to stay home.

“I just broke the news. We will have extra popcorn and extra candy here for the party, but no trip to Arizona this year,” said Chris Thomas, father of two.

Thomas says his kids tried to charm him into purchasing tickets after last week’s big AFC Championship win.

“They asked if they could go,” he said. “'Can we go to the game? We want to go wear our jerseys and go to the game.' And I said, 'I don’t think that’s going to work.'”

Instead, his kids plan to celebrate a Chiefs win with a spot along the parade route.

“It will be a lot cheaper to go downtown for a half day than it would be to go to Arizona,” Thomas said.