Patrick Mahomes calls Derrick Henry one of the best running backs 'all-time'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are heading down to Nashville well aware of the challenge ahead.

After watching the Titans in a thrilling 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills during Monday Night Football, running back Derrick Henry was able to put up 143 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns. The All-Pro consistently puts up impressive numbers week after week, heading into Week 7 just shy of 800 total yards.

Kansas City's head coach Andy Reid weighed in on Wednesday on just how big of a test Henry will be for the defense on Sunday.

“He’s a good football player, and to think that he is carrying the ball as good as he is year after year and putting up these numbers is crazy," Reid said. "He is a great player, so are you gonna hold him ... no he’s gonna get his yards, but you got to limit him the best that you can, you gotta tackle him. He’s a big man, but you gotta tackle him.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes even went as far as to say Henry is one of the best, if not the best, running backs in the league right now.

“Ah man, he’s one of the best running backs to me all-time, the way he is able to run the football to get 20, 30, whatever 40 carries and then he comes back the next week and seems just as fresh as before," Mahomes said. "He’s a special talent who works his tail off to be who he is, so we understand it would be a great challenge for any defense to stop him, but we're gonna try to do the best we can to limit him as possible.”