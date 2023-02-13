Patrick Mahomes enjoys Disneyland with family after MVP performance in Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off of winning his second Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes continued the happy times at the happiest place on earth on Monday.

Mahomes is spending the day with his wife Brittany and his two children Sterling and Bronze at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The Chiefs quarterback posted a picture of his family at the amusement park on Twitter.

Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XEGfkC6GHs — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 13, 2023

Since 1987, it has usually been the MVP of the Super Bowl that has used the phrases "I'm going to Disney World!" or "I'm going to Disneyland!" after winning the game.

The phrases were created as a marketing campaign by The Walt Disney Company that same year and they have used the slogan as part of their commercials ever since.

Mahomes was named the MVP of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, becoming only the sixth player to win multiple Super Bowl MVP awards.

