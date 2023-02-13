Watch Now
Patrick Mahomes enjoys Disneyland with family after MVP performance in Super Bowl LVII

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 3:38 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 16:38:58-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off of winning his second Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes continued the happy times at the happiest place on earth on Monday.

Mahomes is spending the day with his wife Brittany and his two children Sterling and Bronze at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The Chiefs quarterback posted a picture of his family at the amusement park on Twitter.

Since 1987, it has usually been the MVP of the Super Bowl that has used the phrases "I'm going to Disney World!" or "I'm going to Disneyland!" after winning the game.

The phrases were created as a marketing campaign by The Walt Disney Company that same year and they have used the slogan as part of their commercials ever since.

Mahomes was named the MVP of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, becoming only the sixth player to win multiple Super Bowl MVP awards.


