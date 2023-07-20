Watch Now
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs QBs swat away bees at Training Camp

A new position group arrived Thursday to Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. This group had wings.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 15:04:52-04

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A new position group arrived Thursday to Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

This group had wings.

During practice Thursday morning, several bees converged around the Chiefs quarterback group, including Patrick Mahomes.

Video from KSHB 41 Sports anchor Aaron Ladd shows Mahomes and others attempting to dodge the bees, giving the players a chance to test their agility.

Later on Thursday, Mahomes took to Twitter to acknowledge the bee-fense.

“I don’t mess with bees 🤣🤣🤣,” Mahomes tweeted.

