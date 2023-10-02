Patrick Mahomes’ legs power Chiefs: ‘If I can get spy, I’ll know I’ve made it’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP, two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP.

He’s built a Hall of Fame résumé in near-record time, but he doesn’t think he’s earned the proper respect he’s due on the field in some ways, still.

“Maybe one day I’ll get a spy,” Mahomes said. “That’s my goal. If I can get a spy, then I’ll know I’ve made it.”

Mahomes famously ran a relatively slow 4.8-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but week after week, he kills opposing defenses by making plays with his legs.

Despite Mahomes’ success as a runner, including breaking Alex Smith’s franchise record (1,672) for rushing yards by a QB with 51 in Sunday’s win at the New York Jets, opposing teams don’t seem to account for that aspect of his game — even in crucial situations.

So, here it was late in the fourth again with Kansas City nursing a 23-20 lead.

Mahomes’ Chiefs needed a play on third-and-23 to salt away a win.

“I’ve told a lot of people I’m faster than people think,” Mahomes said. “I don’t run pretty, so people think I’m slow, but I move a little bit better than people think.”

The Jets clearly have yet to receive the memo.

Kansas City’s pass protection held up well on the key snap, but New York’s downfield coverage was sticky.

After buying time, surveying the field and seeing nothing, Mahomes moved toward the line of scrimmage, cocked his head to the side and took off.

Twenty-five yards later, the Chiefs had not only moved into field goal range but had a new set of downs with which to burn the play clock.

“We needed that play at that time,” Mahomes said. “We were trying to get into field-goal range. We were trying to do what we can to keep the defense off the field.”

Mahomes credited the pass blocking for giving him time and allowing the routes to develop downfield.

The Jets’ pass rush wasn’t able to get home, but Kelce was able to clear out the left side of the field when three players went with him as he ran across the turf.

“It kind of opened up, because there was a lot of attention on Travis,” Mahomes said. “... It opened up for me.”

Mahomes, who averaged more yards per rush (7.3) than he did per pass attempt (6.8) on Sunday, wasn’t done either.

Facing third-and-8 coming out of the two-minute warning, Mahomes scrambled nine yards for a game-ending first down.

“We had something else called, but it was a good job by him,” coach Andy Reid said. “You can see how competitive he is.”

Before reaching the sideline or the end zone, Mahomes slid on the seat of pants at the 2-yard line. The church-mode play allowed Kansas City to run out the clock and head home with a win.

“Smart play — that’s the guy,” said cornerback Trent McDuffie, who was happy to watch the offense burn the final 7:24 without having to take the field again.

Mahomes did not have a Hall of Fame-worthy performance, completing only 18 of 30 passes for 203 yards with two interceptions. He had another interception negated by penalty and had another potential pick dropped.

But his legs did more than enough damage late to ground the Jets.

“That’s why 15’s the greatest in the world,” said linebacker Drue Tranquill, who racked up a team-high eight tackles Sunday. “Even on a night when he throws two picks, for him to be able to convert on third-and-20 with his legs, for him to be able to convert on third-and-8 down there to close out the game, it speaks to the toughness of our offensive line, it speaks to the toughness and the grit of the entire offense and the belief this organization has in 1-5 to get the job done.”

—