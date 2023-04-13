Patrick Mahomes makes Time’s Top 100 Most Influential People of 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has yet another achievement to include on his resume.

On Thursday, Time Magazine included Mahomes in its Top 100 Most Influential People list of 2023.

In his first five seasons as a starting quarterback, Mahomes has played in three Super Bowls, winning two. Along the way, he’s picked up two NFL Most Valuable Player awards.

His work off the football field with his 15 and the Mahomes Foundation is part of several charitable projects across Kansas City. He’s also a part of the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City and the Kansas City Current.

Time’s top 100 list is divided into several categories including artists, innovators, titans, leaders, icons and pioneers.

Mahomes' listing, written by NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, is one of 13 people included in the titans category. Other category winners include Angela Bassett, Laurene Powell Jobs, Lionel Messi, Padma Lakshmi, Johan Rockstrom, Beyoncè and Elon Musk, among others.

“Patrick is setting new bars,” Manning wrote in the entry. “All these young players around the country are trying to imitate his sidearm throws and incredible plays. But I hope they know he’s also an incredibly hard worker. He appreciates the cerebral part of the game. And he understands his platform, as the MVP quarterback of the Super Bowl-winning team.

“This won’t be the last time you hear Patrick Mahomes identified that way."

—