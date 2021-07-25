Patrick Mahomes’ message to unvaccinated Chiefs: ‘Wear your mask’

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a message to his teammates who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Don't let it become a distraction,” Mahomes told reporters via Zoom on the opening day of training camp. “We're trying to do whatever we can to win. If you're not vaccinated, just try to just be smart."

He said those who aren't vaccinated should "just try to be smart."

“Wear your mask, try to limit your interactions with other people that aren't vaccinated, and try to make sure that you're ready to go whenever it's game time,” Mahomes said.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced stiff penalties for unvaccinated players who violated league COVID-19 protocols. Teams experiencing outbreaks could be forced to forfeit games.

“I think we have the guys in the locker room that are either vaccinated or going to be smart if they're not vaccinated,” he said.