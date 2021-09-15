Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has named Patrick Mahomes AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes completed 27 of 36 pass attempts for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns 33-29 in a comeback win thanks to the hard work of the offense.

Mahomes has now one six Offensive Player of the Week awards, the most of any Chiefs quarterback.

With awards in every season of his professional career (sometimes twice), Mahomes passes Hall of Famer Joe Montana, who had five wins.

