Patrick Mahomes practices no-look passes at training camp

Mick Shaffer/KSHB-TV
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey get ready for practice at the team's training camp on July 28, 2021 at St. Joseph, Missouri.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jul 28, 2021
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has built quite a resume heading into his fifth year in the league.

Among them is a reputation for the no-look pass.

Mahomes used Wednesday’s practice at the team’s training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Jospeh, Missouri, to get some more reps on his trademark move.

In one throw, Mahomes dropped back and connected up with wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The trend looks to have started started in 2018 when Mahomes used a no-look pass to connect with wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson in a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

