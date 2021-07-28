Patrick Mahomes practices no-look passes at training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has built quite a resume heading into his fifth year in the league.

Among them is a reputation for the no-look pass.

Mahomes used Wednesday’s practice at the team’s training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Jospeh, Missouri, to get some more reps on his trademark move.

In one throw, Mahomes dropped back and connected up with wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

.@PatrickMahomes is out here making the no-look pass look easy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AEzZy6R8LY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 28, 2021