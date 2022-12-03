Patrick Mahomes-signed cleats delivered to Team USA before World Cup match in Qatar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A piece of Kansas City made its way to Qatar before Team USA took on the Netherlands Saturday, resulting in a 3-1 victory for the Dutch .

Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation, delivered signed shoes from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the team.

Delivered the shoes from @PatrickMahomes to team USA in time for the game! @KC2026WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mcor5oxrCi — Kathy Nelson (@kathynelson_KC) December 3, 2022

Mahomes signed one of the cleats with "It's called soccer," a chant that has caught on among United States Men's National Soccer Team fans.

The matching cleat in the pair was signed "We Believe!"

This weekend, which is Week 13 of the NFL season, 24 Chiefs players are lacing up decorative cleats to support various charities as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats partnership.

Players displayed their cleats for the cause on Friday.

Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis will be sporting cleats representing service dog provider Canine Companions as the team takes on the Bengals.

Kickoff in Cincinnati is set for 3:25 p.m. Sunday.