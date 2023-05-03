Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to face NBA's Splash Brothers in "The Match"

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are known to have strong chemistry with one another on the football gridiron, but their chemistry will tested against arguably the greatest back court in NBA history.

On Wednesday, Warner Brothers Discovery announced that Mahomes and Kelce will take on Golden State Warriors guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in Capital One's "The Match" golf exhibition.

This will be Mahomes' second time participating in the exhibition.

Mahomes previously participated in "The Match" when he teamed up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allennearly five months after their epic clash in the 2022 AFC Divisional Round last summer. Allen and Mahomes faced Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, where they would lose tightly by only one hole.

Kelce and Mahomes might have a tough time competing against the Splash Brothers in golf, particularly Curry. Curry has participated in numerous golf tournaments throughout his lifetime. The Golden State Warriors guard has spoken numerously about his golf background, with Curry originally golfing at the age of 10 and participating in golf in high school.

Curry has played with former president Barack Obama. Curry's handicap is reportedly 0.1.

Curry participated in the third-ever "The Match" teaming up with Peyton Manning. However they lost to golfer Phil Mickelson and NBA Hall-of Famer Charles Barkley.

The 12-hole exhibition is set for 5:30 p.m. on June 29 at the Wynn Las Vegas. Fans can catch the action on TNT.

