Chiefs QB Mahomes excited to team with Josh Allen for ‘The Match’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four months ago, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen were adversaries in an AFC Divisional showdown destined to be remembered as one of the greatest NFL playoff games of all-time.

Now, the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback and Buffalo Bills’ quarterback are teaming up in hopes of taking down a pair of their senior NFL contemporaries — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers — in “The Match” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on TNT.

“The Match” is a semiannual golf exhibition started in 2018 that pits rival golfers or other notable athletes against one another on the links.

“I’ve been in touch with those guys for a couple years now,” Mahomes said of his interest in playing in the event. “It worked out well, where I was able to go out there and play a game that I love in golf and play against other quarterbacks, which will be fun. We’re giving a lot back to charity, which is a big part I think.”

Mahomes and Allen are new to the event, while Brady is making his third appearance and Rodgers is appearing for the second time.

Brady has lost twice, partnered with Phil Mickelson in past events, while Rodgers teammed with Bryson DeChambeau to beat a Brady/Mickelson pairing last July.

Mahomes, who said his golf game is in much better shape this offseason, since he’s not rehabbing from foot surgery, is eager to take down his elders, who haven't been shy about talking smack .

“It’s going to be really cool to get out there with those guys and me and Josh go out there and get a ‘dub’ against the old guys,” Mahomes said. “They’ve been trying to talk trash, but you can tell it’s either scripted or old jokes that they found on Twitter. When we get on that golf course and get to really talk trash, I know me and Josh are going to do that and we’re going to win the match as well.”

The 12-hole event will be played at Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada, in suburban Las Vegas.

Mahomes and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce won Justin Timberlake’s 8AM Golf Invitational on the same course in April.

“Who knows, man, he might get a second ‘dub,’” Kelce said after wrapping up the first week of Chiefs OTAs last Thursday.

Kelce had yet to finalize plans, but might also pop up during TNT’s coverage Wednesday.

“I’m going to try and be out there and heckle Pat and the gang, see if I can get any action on live TV,” Kelce said.