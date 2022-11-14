Paul Hoover to serve as Kansas City Royals bench coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have begun to fill out new manager Matt Quatraro's coaching staff with the hiring of a new bench coach.

The Royals announced Monday afternoon Paul Hoover has been hired as the team's new bench coach. Hoover replaces Pedro Grifol, who was the team's bench coach for the previous two seasons. Grifol is set to become new manager of AL Central rival Chicago White Sox .

Hoover has ties with Quatraro, as both were together on Kevin Cash's staff in Tampa Bay. Hoover served as the Rays Major League Field coordinator for the last four seasons, assisting Cash and Quatraro with in-game decisions and working defensively with catchers.

Before joining the Rays major league staff in 2019, Hoover was a member of the Rays coaching staff in the minors from 2012-18, primarily as the team's minor league catching coordinator.

Hoover does have previous MLB experience as a player, playing as a catcher for the then-Devil Rays, Marlins and Phillies.

With the Hoover hiring, it nearly fills out most of Quatraro's coaching staff.

Entering the offseason, Royals President J.J. Piccolo announced the team had let go of former manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred. Much of the remaining major league staff from this previous season would return .

The team is still currently in the process of finding Eldred's replacement at pitching coach.

—