Report: Longtime Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to become next manager of Chicago White Sox

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol meets with Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and the umpires before the start of their baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 10:29 AM, Nov 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A longtime Kansas City Royals coach is reportedly expected to jump ship to a rival divisional opponent.

Pedro Grifol, the longtime Royals bench coach, is expected to join rival AL Central club Chicago White Sox as the team's manager, according to a report by ESPN's Buster Olney and Marly Rivera.

Grifol would replace Hall of Fame and former St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa, who recently stepped down from the position due to health issues.

Grifol has spent the previously decade with the Royals since joining the team in 2013. Grifol has served a variety of roles with the organization, from quality control coach to hitting coach, and in his last three years with the Royals, serving as the team bench coach.

The coach has long been known for his excellent relationship with Salvador Perez, with Perez even calling a Grifol a father figure for him.

This isn't the first time Grifol's name has been around MLB managerial jobs. Over the previous years he was linked to then-vacancies of the Detroit Tigers, San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles. Grifol also interviewed for the Miami Marlins job earlier this offseason before falling short to cross-state rival bench coach Skip Schumaker, then with the Cardinals.

Grifol was also a candidate for the Royals job before the club ultimately decided on then-Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quartraro.

Now Grifol could be in the away dugout of Kauffman Stadium.

