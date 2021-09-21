Watch
Perfect pair: Chiefs Byron Pringle partners with ‘Pringles’ for signature flavor

Rick Scuteri/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) flexes prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 2:21 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 15:21:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a match made in heaven for one popular chip brand.

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Byron Pringle officially has his own ‘signature flavor stack’ with Pringles chips. The pair announced the partnership with a news release.

“Pringles is partnering with the namesake player and brand fan, giving him a deal worthy of a Pringle that includes such over-the-top demands as paying him in Pringles and his own signature flavor stack – the "Byron Pringle Kansas City BBQ Stack" featuring his starting line-up of Pringles BBQ, Pringles Jalapeño, and Pringles Sour Cream & Onion.”

“What better duo can you have? Pringles with Pringle,” Byron said while making media rounds to announce the deal.

"We're thrilled to be working with Byron to introduce Tailgating Stacks to fans as football season heats up," said Gareth Maguire, Senior Director of marketing for Pringles.

Pringles plans to unveil signature stacks with all 32 NFL teams this Fall.

