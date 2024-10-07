NEW YORK — The Kansas City Royals are looking to square up their American League Division Series tonight against the New York Yankees at one win a piece.

For the definitive preview ahead of the game, KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer and Rustin Dodd of The Athletic met up at John Brown BBQ in Queens, New York.

RELATED | 'You're in Kansas City when you're here': John Brown BBQ brings taste of KC to NYC

While the Boys in Blue and Bronx Bombers settle the score on the diamond, Mick and Rustin prefer to settle their argument at a table piled with burnt ends and New York pizza.

Al Miller/KSHB The Athletic's Rustin Dodd take a bite of a New York slice while taking baseball with KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at John Brown BBQ in Queens, New York.

If the Royals have the edge, they ate some BBQ. If the Yankees have the edge? That’s a bite of pizza.

So who’s got the the upper hand in the series? Grab a napkin and watch Mick and Rustin eat their way through the rest of the series.

PIZZA OR BBQ | Mick Shaffer, Rustin Dodd preview ALDS Game 2 between Royals, Yankees

—