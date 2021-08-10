Podcast: How have OL, DL looked in pads? Find out on ‘4th & 1’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their first preseason game in two years, the pads came on last week at training camp.

“4th & 1” analyst Nick Jacobs breaks down the good and bad in the trenches for a remade offensive line and a defensive line that entered camp with plenty of questions.

Should fans be worried about new left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.? What about the possibility of starting two rookies up front?

Was Joe Thuney worth the huge investment? Will moving Chris Jones outside benefit the defense?

Nick and host Tod Palmer dig into these questions and more as well as breaking down the things they are excited to see during Saturday’s preseason opener at the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs play the Niners at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on KSHB 41 after an hour-long pregame show (produced by Nick Jacobs!) that begins at 6:30 p.m.