Preseason openers often prove to be eye-openers for NFL rookies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Chiefs safety Justin Reid vividly remembers his first preseason game, which ironically enough came against Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“My first snap was against Travis Kelce,” Reid said with a smile. “They ran a curl route. That was how they opened up the game.”

Patrick Mahomes, who would take over as the starter that season and win NFL MVP, zipped a play-action pass up the seam to Kelce, who juked Reid and sent the then-Houston Texans rookie sprawling to the turf before turning up field for a 14-yard gain.

Welcome to the NFL, rookie!

Reid, who signed with the Chiefs in the offseason and inherits the secondary’s leadership mantle, knows several teammates will be in a similar position at noon on Saturday when Kansas City opens the preseason at the Chicago Bears, a game that can be seen on KSHB 41.

His advice for the rookies is pretty simple.

“Go, go go — don’t be afraid to make a mistake,” Reid said. “The game plan will be simple. Their game plan will be simple. Our’s will be simple. You’re going to know what to do. Go out and show what you’ve got. Go make a play.”

Andy Reid also has advice for the Chiefs’ newcomers.

“Don’t count the numbers,” he said. “Everybody’s going to play, so when you have a chance to play — play.”

The Chiefs’ coaching staff evaluate and grade the roster every night, “so these guys know where they stand if they want to know,” Andy Reid said.

But the preseason games offer a chance to make a different kind of impression.

“There’s always somebody that surprises you,” Andy Reid added. “At least one person.”

Mahomes said the game will feel sped up.

It always does with the pressure of the play clock, the setting of an NFL stadium and the adrenaline rush of live tackling.

“These X’s and O’s, drawing up and doing the 7-on-7s are great and play a great role, but it’s a whole different ball game when you start adding in that physicality and you start testing a man’s will to line up against you every snap,” Justin Reid said. “It’s going to be exciting.”

After an offseason spent studying and learning, now’s the time to trust that preparation and just play.

“If you go out there and play like you have your whole life, you’re in this position for a reason so let your talent show,” Mahomes said.

The best advice might be to focus on the excitement of making a pro football debut than the nerves of a very public job interview.

“For the rookies that’s coming in this year, it’s the first time to strap up and actually put on a game uniform,” Justin Reid said. “It’s going to be an unbelievable feeling for them. I’m excited for them. I’m excited to go out there myself and I’m excited to go out there and watch those guys play.”

The first roster cuts as NFL rosters get trimmed from 90 to 85 loom on Tuesday.

