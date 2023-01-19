Pro Football Hall of Fame guard Will Shields named Drum Honoree for playoff game against Jaguars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The much accomplished former Kansas City Chiefs guard Will Shields will be the Drum Honoree Saturday for the Divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Drafted in the third round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the Chiefs, he was placed into the lineup in his first NFL game after the team’s starting left guard Dave Szott suffered an injury.

The next week, Shields was inserted as the starting right guard and started every game from that point on until his retirement after the 2006 season. Shields started an NFL record 231 straight games, including playoffs, at the right guard position.

Shields spent all 14 seasons with the Chiefs, blocking for players such as running backs Marcus Allen and Priest Holmes and quarterback Trent Green during the height of the team's offensive potency in the early 2000s.

Shields earned his first Pro Bowl berth following the 1995 season, sparking a streak of 12 straight Pro Bowl berths. His 12 consecutive Pro Bowl appearances are a Chiefs team record.

He was named first-team All-Pro in 1999, 2002, and 2003 and picked as a second-team All-Pro in 1997, 2004-2006. Shields is also a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

In 2011, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame a year later.

Shields completed his journey into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015 after being first put on the ballot in 2012.

Along with Shields banging the drum, international award-winning recording indie artist Michelle Brooks-Thompson will sing the national anthem while the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department presents the colors.

Four F-16s will conduct the flyover from the 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

There will also be a halftime performance by American rapper Lil Jon.

